These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test

By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) announced they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result prior to any concert at their venues beginning Oct. 4.

The venues include Riverbend, PNC Pavilion, ICON Music Center, ICON Festival Stage at Smale park and the Taft Theatre.

“The policy is being enacted in an effort to safeguard the health of concert-goers, touring artists and employees, and to prevent another shutdown of live music which devasted the business amidst the pandemic in 2020 thru May of 2021,” MEMI said in a news release.

According to MEMI, for shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.

Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be contacted via email with the updated requirements, they said.

Requirements beginning Oct. 4:

  • All fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a PRINTED copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.
  • Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48- hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.
  • Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

MEMI said ticket holders are encouraged to check venue websites for updates prior to attending a show.

Riverbend

PNC Pavilion

ICON Music Center/ Festival Stage at Smale Park

Taft Theatre

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

