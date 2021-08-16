Contests
Tropical Storm Grace becomes 7th named storm this season

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.(Pexels)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tropical Storm Grace has become the 7th named storm of the season.

Grace strengthened about 400 miles east of the leeward islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

It could impact Haiti Monday, an area still reeling from Saturday’s magnitude 7-point two earthquakes.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.

Grace has also prompted a tropical storm warning from parts of the eastern Caribbean which includes the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

As Grace strengthened, tropical depression Fred became a tropical wave but it will most likely become a tropical storm once again.

Landfall along the northern gulf coast is expected Monday evening as a tropical storm.

