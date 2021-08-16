UC earns top 10 spot in AP college football poll
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats start the season at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 college football poll.
Coming off last year’s 9-1 run, which finished with a loss to Georiga in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, head coach Luke Fickell returns some key players for 2021-22.
Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder is back to lead the Bearcats offensive attack.
UC begins the season on Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium against Miami University.
The Bearcats travel to South Bend on Oct. 2 to battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
AP Top 10:
No. 1 - Alabama
No. 2 - Oklahoma
No. 3 - Clemson
No. 4 - Ohio State
No 5. - Georgia
No. 6 - Texas A&M
No. 7 - Iowa State
No. 8 - Cincinnati
No. 9 - Notre Dame
No. 10 - North Carolina
The Bearcats come in at No. 10 in the USA Today Sports coaches poll.
