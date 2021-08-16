Contests
UC earns top 10 spot in AP college football poll

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats start the season at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 college football poll.

Coming off last year’s 9-1 run, which finished with a loss to Georiga in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, head coach Luke Fickell returns some key players for 2021-22.

Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder is back to lead the Bearcats offensive attack.

UC begins the season on Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium against Miami University.

The Bearcats travel to South Bend on Oct. 2 to battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

AP Top 10:

No. 1 - Alabama

No. 2 - Oklahoma

No. 3 - Clemson

No. 4 - Ohio State

No 5. - Georgia

No. 6 - Texas A&M

No. 7 - Iowa State

No. 8 - Cincinnati

No. 9 - Notre Dame

No. 10 - North Carolina

[Click here to view the entire AP Top 25]

The Bearcats come in at No. 10 in the USA Today Sports coaches poll.

