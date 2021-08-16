Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

USDA announces significant boost to food stamp benefits

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the SNAP program — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Agriculture Department. They were formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

Haiti sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust.
EXPLAINER: Why Haiti is prone to devastating earthquakes
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
CNN's Clarissa Ward takes a remarkable trip around the streets of Kabul.
Afghanistan: Capital under the Taliban