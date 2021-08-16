Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings

Latest News

Both the varsity and JV games were canceled.
Lebanon cancels week 1 football game due to players in quarantine
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages