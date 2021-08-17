Contests
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16

Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot near the Avondale Family Dollar in late June.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of four underage suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Avondale.

Galevon Beauchamp died on June 24 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, three days after he was shot near the Reading Road Family Dollar.

A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and someone inside the car shot him in the head.

“You know, he wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Rohveah Anderson told FOX19 after the shooting. “He wasn’t robbing anybody. He wasn’t trying to fight. He was trying to just get to his destination.”

On Tuesday, CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested the following suspects for causing Beauchamp’s death:

  • Raeshawn Covington, 15;
  • Derrell Bates, 14;
  • Denerick Williams, 16; and
  • Tayvon Coffee, 17.

“He was a kid,” Anderson said of Beauchamp. “He was looking forward to a job. He wasn’t able to get a work history. He wasn’t able to do anything, not even finish school. It’s horrible, every shape and form. We need justice.”

The Homicide Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

