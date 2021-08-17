Cincinnati company part of tackle football PSA featuring Brett Favre

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Yellowhaus, a Cincinnati production company, springboarded the idea for a new PSA which encourages parents to not allow kids to play tackle football until the age of 14.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is part of the PSA put together by the Concussion Legacy Project and Yellowhaus.

Jeff Bucola runs Yellowhaus that produced the spot along with Patrick Meyer. They have been working with the concussion legacy foundation for about three years now.

Yellowhaus’ objective is to try to get kids to play flag until age 14.

The production company says they have nothing against tackle football, the NFL NCAA. They just want young kids to start playing tackle at a certain age.

“This is not against tackle football,” said Bucola. “We all love football, we all love our Bengals. But it’s just for parents to be aware of what they could be putting their kids through if they’re playing tackle football.”

