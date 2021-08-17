Contests
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Courtney King and Bobby Nightengale
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The Cincinnati Reds are headed to Iowa to play in the Field of Dreams game next year, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

After the successful debut Field of Dreams game debut last week between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, the Reds will face the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 version in Dyersville, Iowa.

It was first reported by NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball has not made an announcement.

The game is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11, 2022, which is currently a scheduled off day for both teams before beginning a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs manager David Ross let it slip the Cubs were scheduled to play in next year’s game during a chat with reporters last week.

It was FOX’s most-watched regular-season game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

