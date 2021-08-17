Citizens Fire Academy gives Colerain Township residents unique look at fire department

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Citizens Fire Academy is giving residents a look at what it takes to be part of the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS.

During the three-month program, people get hands-on experience with the tasks of a firefighter.

Fighting fires is a side of firefighting most people think of. But Robert Rielage with the Colerain Township Fire Department says there is so much more his staff can do.

One example is responding to auto accidents, like one that happened last week.

“We had a serious auto accident on I-275 that not only involved hazardous materials, which is us, but also the fact that we had to get one of the drivers of two trucks out,” said Rielage. “That operation lasted nine hours.”

The Citizens Fire Academy has been around for 20 years. Anyone living in Colerain Township can enroll in the 12-week class for free.

“We open it up to everyone so that they can get a feel for what we do, how we do it and what we do to support a better life in the community of Colerain,” said Rielage.

In the past 20 years, there have been 33 classes with more than 500 graduates. People learn everything from using a fire hose, to rappelling, CPR, and hazmat response.

Rielage says this program is unique and he hopes more people will join in the future.

“It’s really a part of and support of all of the efforts that we do as a department,” said Rielage.

The class happening right now is full, but there will be another one at the beginning of next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.