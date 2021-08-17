Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Clermont County man indicted for felonious assault of 2-year-old, sheriff says

James Tackett Jr. of Monroe Township was indicted Tuesday by a Clermont County Grand Jury on...
James Tackett Jr. of Monroe Township was indicted Tuesday by a Clermont County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault and child endangering, according to the sheriff's office.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say James Tackett Jr. told them he was taking care of his girlfriend’s daughter at a home in the 2100 block of SR 125 in Monroe Township on June 19 when the two-year-old slipped and fell while running across the kitchen floor after getting out of the bathtub.

Tackett told deputies the toddler was unresponsive when he found her.

Deputies say Tackett called the girl’s mother at work and she called 911 when she returned home and found her daughter was not breathing.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office say Tackett denied hurting the girl when he was questioned.

Following a two month investigation, doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital concluded that the child’s injuries were caused by “serious inflicted trauma not consistent with a household injury.”

Tackett is being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

CPS parents, teachers union protest new bus schedules
Parents, teachers implore SORTA to reinstate dedicated student bus routes
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16
Citizens Fire Academy gives Colerain Township residents a unique look inside the life of...
Citizens Fire Academy gives Colerain Township residents unique look at fire department