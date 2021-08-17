Clermont County man indicted for felonious assault of 2-year-old, sheriff says

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say James Tackett Jr. told them he was taking care of his girlfriend’s daughter at a home in the 2100 block of SR 125 in Monroe Township on June 19 when the two-year-old slipped and fell while running across the kitchen floor after getting out of the bathtub.

Tackett told deputies the toddler was unresponsive when he found her.

Deputies say Tackett called the girl’s mother at work and she called 911 when she returned home and found her daughter was not breathing.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office say Tackett denied hurting the girl when he was questioned.

Following a two month investigation, doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital concluded that the child’s injuries were caused by “serious inflicted trauma not consistent with a household injury.”

Tackett is being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.

