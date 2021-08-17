CPS officials announce security changes, route adjustments to ease transportation transition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools announced they are increasing security measures and making changes to bus routes in an effort to keep students safe.

District officials outlined the changes at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.

SORTA reps recently revealed that due to a driver shortage, they are eliminating “XTRA” service routes that were specifically for CPS students. That means when classes begin on Thursday, many CPS high school students will now be using bus passes to ride Metro buses alongside members of the public.

After hearing concerns from the community, CPS administrators stated at the board meeting on Monday that they have completed a school-by-school review and are making adjustments to the busing system based on those results.

“Listen to the people on the ground who are with the kids and [ask] ‘what do you need to make sure our kids are safe,’ and that’s what we did,” Tianay Amat, Interim Superintendent of CPS, said.

According to CPS leaders, some bus stops have been moved, and in some areas, routes have been added.

They are also increasing adult supervision at arrival and dismissal and at transfer hubs. The adults involved in that will be school resource officers, school security, volunteers, and more.

Amat said she met with the Cincinnati police chief on Monday and learned that off-duty officers will now be working at bus transfer areas. She also stated that police will be upping patrols and helping with traffic flow.

On top of that, district officials said CPS security workers are now licensed crossing guards, and the city of Cincinnati has added crossing guards too.

According to CPS administrators, they will be looking at attendance data to see if students are being picked up and dropped off on time, which will help them determine if the new busing system is running smoothly.

Amat said their call center is currently fully staffed so they are prepared to deal with any potential problems.

Parents of CPS students who would like their children to practice using the Metro system can pick up bus passes ahead of the start of classes on Thursday.

They can also access the Metro app to look at the routes that begin on Aug. 19.

Metro representatives are expected to be at school orientations and at the affected high schools and transfer hubs when school begins.

