‘Disaster:’ Tri-State marine returns from Kabul security mission

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After three long months and a hasty exit from Kabul, Afghanistan, US Marine Ray Merkle is reunited with family in Cincinnati.

Merkle embraced his wife and son at CVG Airport on Tuesday.

He was scheduled to work as security for the US embassy in Kabul until September but was told on Sunday to grab his stuff and get out of there.

Merkle says he and his team knew things were deteriorating in Kabul but that they still thought they’d be staying.

He recalls things went fairly smoothly leaving the embassy in the dark of Saturday night, but people were getting nervous.

“Once we moved over to the airport, things continued to deteriorate quickly,” he said. “It wasn’t made to known to us how bad things had really gotten until we were already in the air, that they had breached security on the civilian side of the airport as well as kind of migrated over to the military side and were out in front of airplanes getting ready to take off. "

Merkle says the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a move President Joe Biden defended on Monday, could have gone better.

“I just think the way we went about it was wrong,” he said. “I think we should have put milestones in place, and conditions, and if those conditions were met, we could start gradually pulling out our troops and kind of keep a handle on it. I feel the way that this was executed, the way that it went down, was a disaster.”

