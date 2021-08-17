Fleeing suspect struck by police cruiser, under arrest

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A fleeing suspect was struck by a police cruiser and is under arrest.

Corey Colwell, 29, ran out in front of a Glendale police cruiser that was responding to try to help apprehend him on Ohio 747, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Colwell, of Woodlawn, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

He was released and was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before midnight.

Colwell fled a traffic stop that Woodlawn police initiated and then bailed from his vehicle while it was still moving on Ohio 747, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Colwell is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

