Indiana court ruling won’t end extra unemployment payments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will continue paying out the extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment payments despite a court ruling that the state’s Republican governor had the authority to withdraw from the program.

The state Department of Workforce Development said Tuesday those payments will continue because the state must give a 30-day notice that they will end, which extends past the scheduled Sept. 6 end of the federal pandemic unemployment programs.

Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to withdraw Indiana from the programs in mid-June, but a Marion County judge ruled that Indiana law didn’t allow him to do so.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned that judge’s decision on Tuesday.

