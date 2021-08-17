Joey Votto makes history with his 2,000th hit as the Reds beat the Cubs

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Even before Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto walked into the batter’s box in the seventh inning on Monday night, the crowd at Great American Ball Park had a feeling he was going to make history.

In the Reds’ 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs, Votto entered the seventh inning with 1,999 hits. When Votto stepped up to the plate, most of the Reds fans in the crowd were already on their feet.

Votto hit a line drive single into center field. He became the fifth player in franchise history to get 2,000 hits, joining Pete Rose, Barry Larkin, Dave Concepcion and Johnny Bench.

“The Reds fanbase has high expectations,” Votto said. “I feel like on a daily basis, I want to earn their support. They’ve been good to me over the years. I’ve had stretches where I wasn’t playing up to the standards that I think both sides expect. Now I feel like I’m playing much better and I really appreciate their support because I want to give it back to them.”

The crowd of 15,404 fans had to wait for Votto’s milestone during his nearly perfect nine pitch at-bat.

Votto was taking his second career at-bat against Cubs reliever Michael Rucker. He watched Rucker place two curveballs on the outside corner of the strike zone and fell behind 0-2 in the count.

On the next pitch, Votto fouled off a cutter in the dirt. Votto timed the pitch well, and Rucker called time. When he stepped off the mound, the Reds fans on their feet switched their cheers for Votto into boos for Rucker.

Rucker came back with a cutter, and Votto fouled it off his foot. Then Votto fouled a slider off the back screen. Six pitches into the at-bat, Rucker threw his first ball, a high fastball. Rucker then threw two more high fastballs, and Votto made it a full count.

Rucker threw his best pitch on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, a fastball on the outside corner of the zone. Votto drilled a line drive to center that was nearly 100 mph off the bat.

“I think a lot of us are in awe a little bit of how many hits, just the great accomplishments,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I think more than anything, just being able to be there with Joey, the way he’s enjoying it himself, the way he’s embracing, he’s appreciating a lot where he is. For us as teammates of his, just to be able to, it was an honor to be there tonight and to experience it.”

When he reached first base, Votto took off his helmet and pointed it to every part of the stadium. Every Reds player went to the top of the dugout stairs. Votto, who finished the game with three hits, had time to celebrate the milestone.

This season, Votto has hit his 300th homer, got his 1,000th RBI and homered in seven straight games. He said those first three milestones were more special because the Reds have been playing well, and Votto’s MVP-like last month has the Reds within 1.5 games of the second Wild Card spot.

“To play well and play together and more than anything, be done with a game, to get a win and also feel momentum towards something that we’re all collectively doing and then to be a part of that with these individual milestones is really pretty special,” Votto said. “My answer is it’s way better being on a winning club.”

On Monday, Reds second baseman Jonathan India and left fielder Aristides Aquino gave the Reds a 4-0 lead when they each hit a two-run homer. Starting pitcher Wade Miley had one of his best bounce-back games of the season. Miley threw seven shutout innings on Monday after having his worst statistical start since May in his last appearance.

Votto’s single was a part of an eight-run seventh inning, and he got another standing ovation after he crossed the plate.

“It’s just he’s proven that it’s a totally different level than most, almost anyone ever gets to in this game,” Bell said. “It’s fun to watch him compete, it’s fun to watch him have great at-bats. It’s a beautiful thing to watch. Even for him, it’s not easy.”

