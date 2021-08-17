Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky COVID hospitalizations expected to reach pandemic high by weeks end, Beshear says

The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose...
The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(KNOE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. AndyBeshear says by the end of this week, the state will have the most COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever before.

He said with the case numbers and positivity rates rising rapidly, the state is very close to all hospitals being full.

“Critical access hospitals in Kentucky are beginning to report difficulty getting their patients accepted at larger hospitals in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack. “In one instance, a hospital called 10 other hospitals and was unable to receive an accepting hospital to take their patient.”

Also, according to Beshear, COVID-19 cases in children have increased more than 400% in the last month, from 133 July 16 to 548 Aug. 16.

In addition, as of Aug. 16, Kentucky had 17 pediatric admissions for COVID-19, the state’s highest ever total.

“We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients across our hospitals as the delta variant continues to spread. We need to band together to protect our families and friends and neighbors. One of the best things you can do to combat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital William Haugh said.

The governor continues to encourage all Kentuckians 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” Beshear said. “In a Southern Indiana school district, 750 students are already in quarantine. Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”

Stack announced that a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose.

He said Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider receiving a third dose:

  • Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;
  • Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.

“This is for individuals who may not have received adequate protection from their initial primary vaccine series. People with normal immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time,” Stack said.

The governor continues to encourage all Kentuckians 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

Two large school districts in the northern Cincinnati suburbs abruptly changed mask policies...
Masks in Schools: Lakota, Mason announce policy changes
Several parents and students are holding a protest Tuesday morning over Lakota school...
Parents, students protest Lakota mask mandate
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Gov. Beshear signed an executive order last week requiring all teachers, staff, students and...
Some NKY parents protest Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate