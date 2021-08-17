Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers

A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and...
A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and child care centers in the latest chapter to stop spread of COVID-19 among children.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and child care centers in the latest chapter to stop spread of COVID-19 among children.

House Representative Lynn Bechler, serving District 4 in Marion, Ky., has pre-filed a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly that would negate an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday, requiring masks in all schools and child care centers in Kentucky.

The bill seeks to stop licenses or certifications from child care centers from being revoked if centers decide to forego the mask requirement.

Bechler seeks an amendment to current child care center requirements allowing parents or guardians the right to refuse facial coverings for their children “without any retribution.”

The bill also looks to prohibit mask requirements in public school buildings, buses, or any school-sponsored event.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron commented on Beshear’s executive order, calling it an “unlawful exercise of power.” Cameron’s office proceeded to file a response to the order with Kentucky’s Supreme Court.

Beshear stated the executive order issued the mandate to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 within schools and child care facilities, trying to prevent facilities from shutting down.

As of Monday, all but seven counties in Kentucky are currently within the “red zone,” reporting 25 cases or more per population of 100,000.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

Two large school districts in the northern Cincinnati suburbs abruptly changed mask policies...
Masks in Schools: Lakota, Mason announce policy changes
Several parents and students are holding a protest Tuesday morning over Lakota school...
Parents, students protest Lakota mask mandate
Northbound Interstate 75 is fully open in Evendale again after a broken manhole cover reduced...
All lanes open NB I-75 in Evendale after broken manhole cover
nku
NKU students return to class
masks
Mask requirements in local schools