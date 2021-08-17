Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and child care centers in the latest chapter to stop spread of COVID-19 among children.

House Representative Lynn Bechler, serving District 4 in Marion, Ky., has pre-filed a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly that would negate an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday, requiring masks in all schools and child care centers in Kentucky.

The bill seeks to stop licenses or certifications from child care centers from being revoked if centers decide to forego the mask requirement.

Bechler seeks an amendment to current child care center requirements allowing parents or guardians the right to refuse facial coverings for their children “without any retribution.”

The bill also looks to prohibit mask requirements in public school buildings, buses, or any school-sponsored event.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron commented on Beshear’s executive order, calling it an “unlawful exercise of power.” Cameron’s office proceeded to file a response to the order with Kentucky’s Supreme Court.

Beshear stated the executive order issued the mandate to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 within schools and child care facilities, trying to prevent facilities from shutting down.

As of Monday, all but seven counties in Kentucky are currently within the “red zone,” reporting 25 cases or more per population of 100,000.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.