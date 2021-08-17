Man charged in Lawrenceburg gas station stabbing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened at the VP Racing Fuels in Lawrenceburg has been charged.

Clinton Hulsey, 44, was arrested and charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

On Aug. 11, Lawrenceburg police responded to the gas station in regards to a stabbing and robbery that happened around 8 a.m.

When police arrived, the alleged victim, a store clerk, was standing in the store with blood coming from his left arm and his face.

The prosecutor said the clerk told police that a white male came into the station and grabbed him by the hair, stabbed him in the arm and then took cash from the register and ran out.

After seeing pictures and surveillance footage on the news, a concerned citizen called police and said they believed the suspect was Hulsey.

According to Deddens, detectives went to Hulsey’s place of employment where his manager said he noticed a cut to Hulsey’s index finger and bicep that he did not observe the previous day.

Detectives met with Hulsey who said he did not remember being in Lawrenceburg. He went on to say that after work he had smoke meth and did not remember anything after work.

Deddens said when detectives showed Hulsey surveillance photos from the gas station, he admitted he was the person in the photos and that he “messed up.”

Hulsey was taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail.

“Thank you to the concerned citizens who spoke up and thank you to Lawrenceburg police, the airport police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department who worked quickly to apprehend a dangerous robbery suspect in less than 24 hours of this alleged act occurring,” Deddens said.

In court on Aug. 17, his bond was set at $500,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.