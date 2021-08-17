Man charged with exposing himself to student near Wyoming High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself on Monday to an underage girl walking from Wyoming High School.

Larry Cottrell, 46, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of public indecency and one count of obstructing official business.

According to Wyoming police, Cottrell does not have any ties to Wyoming and he is not expected to return to the area.

The alleged incident occurred Monday around 3 p.m. just a block away from Wyoming High School at the intersection of Pendery and Burns avenues.

The 17-year-old victim was walking home eastbound on Pendery Avenue when she was approached by Cottrell, according to a police affidavit.

Cottrell said “hello,” according to the affidavit, after which the victim glanced down to find Cottrell with his genitals exposed outside of his pants and his hand grabbing his genitalia.

The victim then walked away, police say.

Wyoming police received a complaint sometime later saying a man in a black ball cap, black boots and camo pants was seen masturbating in the same area, according to the affidavit.

Officers found Cottrell and tried to stop him, but he fled on foot, police say.

He was located underneath 316 Pendery Avenue in an underground cellar, according to the affidavit.

Cottrell has an Aug. 26 court date.

