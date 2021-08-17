Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man charged with exposing himself to student near Wyoming High School

The 17-year-old victim was walking home from school when the man allegedly exposed himself to her.
Larry Cottrell
Larry Cottrell(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself on Monday to an underage girl walking from Wyoming High School.

Larry Cottrell, 46, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of public indecency and one count of obstructing official business.

According to Wyoming police, Cottrell does not have any ties to Wyoming and he is not expected to return to the area.

The alleged incident occurred Monday around 3 p.m. just a block away from Wyoming High School at the intersection of Pendery and Burns avenues.

The 17-year-old victim was walking home eastbound on Pendery Avenue when she was approached by Cottrell, according to a police affidavit.

Cottrell said “hello,” according to the affidavit, after which the victim glanced down to find Cottrell with his genitals exposed outside of his pants and his hand grabbing his genitalia.

The victim then walked away, police say.

Wyoming police received a complaint sometime later saying a man in a black ball cap, black boots and camo pants was seen masturbating in the same area, according to the affidavit.

Officers found Cottrell and tried to stop him, but he fled on foot, police say.

He was located underneath 316 Pendery Avenue in an underground cellar, according to the affidavit.

Cottrell has an Aug. 26 court date.

At 2:50p on August 16, 2021, Wyoming Police responded to a report of a male subject exposing himself. After a brief...

Posted by Wyoming Police, Ohio on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16
Citizens Fire Academy gives Colerain Township residents a unique look inside the life of...
Citizens Fire Academy gives Colerain Township residents unique look at fire department
Kentucky COVID hospitalizations expected to reach pandemic high by weeks end, Beshear says
Kentucky COVID hospitalizations expected to reach pandemic high by weeks end, Beshear says