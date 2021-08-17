Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Middletown mother will not face death penalty after pleading guilty to son’s murder

By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The plea deal of a Middletown mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and dumping his body in the Ohio River will not face the death penalty, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty to the murder of her son, James Hutchinson, in February.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Gosney faces 15 years to life in prison. Final sentencing will be up to the judge.

Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son

FOX19 NOW viewers have asked about the punishment given to Gosney.

Some wonder if she could face the death penalty.

The county prosecutor said that is not possible in this case.

“The death penalty was never an option, it was never something that could be considered,” Gmoser said.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen explains that under Ohio law, the facts of a case must fall under one of 10 specifications for the death penalty.

“Most people don’t realize that a prosecutor has to find what they call one of the specifications for the death penalty under Ohio Law,” said Allen. “If the facts don’t fall under one of those specifications, you can’t have the death penalty.”

Prosecutor Gmoser says nothing in Gosney’s case fit under the specifications that would warrant the death penalty.

Another concern viewers have brought up is the 13 charges that were dropped in exchange for Gosney’s guilty plea.

Allen said even through the trial process, not all of those charges would have stuck.

“Prosecutors have to make decisions based on what public perception will be, but what is actually good for the public,” Allen said.

Allen described a unique reality because many times elected officials are hired to do the will of the people, but that is not the case for prosecutors.

“Again, prosecutors are elected, so the reality is in many cases they do,” said Allen. “In this case, the plea deal, from what I can see, was completely appropriate for the prosecution and for the defendant as well.”

A presentencing report was ordered and Gosney will learn her fate on Sept. 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16
James Tackett Jr. of Monroe Township was indicted Tuesday by a Clermont County Grand Jury on...
Clermont County man indicted for felonious assault of 2-year-old, sheriff says
Larry Cottrell
Man charged with exposing himself to student near Wyoming High School
Anthony Pecord will not serve any extra time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault...
Ex-Loveland police officer pleads on charge he was HIV-positive during sexual assault