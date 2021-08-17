Morning areas of fog possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, there will be some areas of fog. It may be locally dense in spots. Use caution if traveling throughout the morning as the visibility may rapidly change in short distances.

The remnants of two tropical systems will be in the news this week. The center of what is left of Tropical Storm Fred will move over Ashland, Kentucky Wednesday. It will be just close enough to bring scattered tropical showers to the Tristate but far enough away to keep soaking rains to the east. Fred will also drag humid, tropical air northward.

Grace is expected to become a tropical storm this morning and the national Hurricane Center forecasts the track to take the storm over Cancun, Mexico and across the southern Gulf of Mexico, remaining well south of Florida.

Each day this week showers will be in the area but even during the wettest day the activity will be hit-and-miss until widespread, soaking rains could fall Saturday.

At this point i do not expect severe thunderstorms during the work week but a few are possible Saturday.

