Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Morning areas of fog possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, there will be some areas of fog. It may be locally dense in spots. Use caution if traveling throughout the morning as the visibility may rapidly change in short distances.

The remnants of two tropical systems will be in the news this week. The center of what is left of Tropical Storm Fred will move over Ashland, Kentucky Wednesday. It will be just close enough to bring scattered tropical showers to the Tristate but far enough away to keep soaking rains to the east. Fred will also drag humid, tropical air northward.

Grace is expected to become a tropical storm this morning and the national Hurricane Center forecasts the track to take the storm over Cancun, Mexico and across the southern Gulf of Mexico, remaining well south of Florida.

Each day this week showers will be in the area but even during the wettest day the activity will be hit-and-miss until widespread, soaking rains could fall Saturday.

At this point i do not expect severe thunderstorms during the work week but a few are possible Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Humidity Continues, Showers Again Tuesday
Muggy Overnight, Showers Again Tuesday
Muggy Overnight, Showers Again Tuesday
Frank Marzullo
On & Off Showers Monday
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's Monday Forecast Update