NKU students return to class

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University is getting set to kick off fall semester with freshman move-in day on Aug. 19.

Classes start Aug. 23 and campus community vaccine clinics will be offered this month in University Housing, University Center and the Student Union.

The Student Union will be home to Thursday clinics in August and September and NKU’s goal is to get 80% of those on campus vaccinated.

“We’re asking people to self-report through an online tool called myNKU that’s secure, and that information will be protected, but we really need to know if our people are getting vaccinated. We understand it’s a controversial issue, but we’re a university. We believe in the science and we believe the vaccine is the way forward,” NKU Provost Matt Cecil said.

According to Health Counseling and Student Wellness at NKU, if you can’t make it to the vaccination clinics on campus, vaccinations will be available in the HCSW office by appointment.

“There will be big pop-up locations where people can come get the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is our way out,” Cecil added.

By logging COVID-19 status information on myNKU, students are eligible to enter drawings for vaccine incentives. Several $100 prizes will be handed out, Cecil says, and grand prizes are included, as well.

Getting back to a big tradition this year, NKU will hold Victor Fest, a giant festival where students can enjoy games in a Vegas-style casino at the Student Union. VictorFest runs from August 19-29.

In early August, NKU announced that all vaccinated and unvaccinated people on campus are required to wear masks indoors.

Email hcsw@nku.edu or call 859-572-5650 for any information on vaccination clinic times and locations.

