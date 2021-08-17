Parents believe son’s 2016 murder was retaliation for helping Cincinnati police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man fatally shot five years ago says they won’t be at peace until they know who killed him.

Timothy Janson, 27, died on Aug. 16, 2016 after a shooting in West Price Hill.

A cross with his name on it sits at the corner of Trenton Avenue and Foley Road.

Glen Janson, Timothy’s father, says Timothy was the second son he had to bury.

“He was such a good boy,” Glen said on Monday as the family gathered to remember Timothy.

The family says Timothy was an informant for police on drug cases following his arrest on a possession charge. They say he had gone to rehab and was just turning his life around when he was killed.

They believe someone shot him in retaliation for helping the police.

“He signed up for college the day before,” Jennifer Janson, TImothy’s mother, recalled.

“He had finally realized how precious his life was,” Timothy’s stepmother, Kimi Janson said. “He wanted to be good for his boys.”

“He loved his boys,” Greg added.

Authorities have made no arrests in the case.

“We have no answers,” Kimi said.

That’s left the family unable to properly grieve Timothy’s death.

“We should be able to go to court and watch a trial,” Kimi said.

“I want to put a face on it,’ Glen added. “There’s someone out there that knows something.”

There is a $2,000 dollar reward for information in the case.

Police ask anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

