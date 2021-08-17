Parents, teachers implore SORTA to reinstate dedicated student bus routes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School District parents and educators on Tuesday held a rally before a meeting of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority to protest the elimination of dedicated, non-stop student busing for CPS students.

School starts district-wide on Wednesday.

The issue suddenly became public in July when SORTA announced it could no longer provide the so-called “XTRA” routes for students due to a driver shortage.

The XTRA routes will be eliminated in favor of new public Metro routes created with student ridership data in mind. Students will be given regular Metro passes to ride the new routes.

SORTA’s Cincinnati Metro Twitter account (below) is live-tweeting the 6 p.m. meeting.

CEO Darryl Haley says the service changes to Xtra service came about as a response to between 300-400 Xtra service trips missed each month in April and May due to high operator absenteeism and national driver shortage. The goal is to ensure no students are left at bus stops. pic.twitter.com/SI6od0Ktb0 — Cincinnati Metro (@cincinnatimetro) August 17, 2021

Teachers and parents are urging SORTA’s board to vote to reinstate the XTRA routes.

If not, they want Mayor John Cranley, who appoints five of SORTA’s board members, and the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, which appoints the remaining 11, to rescind their appointments.

>> CPS unable to salvage dedicated student bus routes in meeting with SORTA

Crystal Wagner is a CPS teacher and a former CPS student. She remembers the days before the XTRA routes.

“It was a daunting, terrifying experience, especially knowing that I was going to be on the bus with just regular, everyday people and not my peers,” she said. “I had people that touched me, people that pulled my hair, people that said racist, crazy things to me.”

The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers argues the elimination of XTRA buses will add travel time, confuse students with mid-route transfers and create potential safety hazards.

>> CPS officials announce security changes, route adjustments to ease transportation transition

“We have had way too many kids hit by cars and injured and killed,” said Jule Sellers, CFT president. “We don’t want that to happen this year.”

CFT officials also say the new system could increase the rate of absences and drop-outs during a school year when it’s critical for students to make up in-person instruction time lost during the pandemic.

Cincinnati City Council member Betsy Sunderman, who removed her children from the district last October over its virtual learning policy, says she feels for parents who have to figure out the new system.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “These kids are getting on the buses tomorrow. Most of them have no idea where the routes are. They don’t know if their kids will be safe. I’m scared for the safety of the children.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.