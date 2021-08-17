Paul Brown Stadium going cashless for Bengals 2021-22 season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Paul Brown Stadium will be cashless for the Cincinnati Bengals 2021-22 season.

Cash will no longer be accepted at PBS, starting with the Bengals preseason finale on Aug. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans will have to pay with credit or debit cards or Apple Pay at concession stands and retail locations, the Bengals announced Tuesday. Google Pay will be accepted at concession stands as well.

PBS will have cash-to-card kiosks that will allow fans to transfer money onto a universally accepted debit card for no fee.

Roaming vendors will have mobile card devices to process cashless payments.

Fans also need to know Bengals tickets will be fully mobile for the second consecutive season.

Tickets can be accessed through the Bengals official app.

For information on how to access, transfer or scan mobile tickets, click here.

[ Bengals 2021-22 schedule ]

The NFL Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.

While fans are encouraged not to bring bags, the NFL only allows clear plastic bags (smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″) and small clutch purses (smaller than 6.5″ x 4.5″).

Paul Brown Stadium will be at full capacity for the Bengals’ new season.

The franchise has not announced any kind of mask policy or vaccine requirement for attending fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only team so far to announce they will require fans to show proof of vaccination to attend their games.

