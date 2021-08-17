Contests
Police asking for help identifying shooters, vehicles in Winton Terrace drive-by

Shooters in two cars fired at least 19 shots into apartments with children and families, police say.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to find whoever is responsible for firing multiple shots and hitting an innocent bystander in Winton Terrace last week.

The shooting happened Friday around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive. Police found 19 shell casings in the area.

“There was a group of people outside,” said CPD Det. Tracy Jones. “It was a pretty nice night out. Two cars roll around, start firing multiple shots.”

A woman in her 20s was shot in both legs. She is expected to be ok.

The bullets also hit several apartments in the area.

“You got kids sleeping, parents sleeping, people minding their own business trying to enjoy their day or their evening, and you have gunfire coming through someone’s apartment,” Jones said. “We can’t have that.”

Police say they don’t know anything about the shooters but they have photos of vehicles wanted in connection with the crime. They say one of the vehicles was stolen out of Delhi.

“Two vehicles, one was possibly an SUV,” Jones said. “One was maybe a light-colored sedan, and that’s all we have at this time.”

Winton Terrace sees a lot of police responses. Right now, CPD reports an uptick in crime in the area.

“Lately we’ve had a lot of stolen vehicles reported that come in and out of that particular area,” Jones said. “The other day, we had a vehicle pursuit where an officer was almost struck by one of those vehicles. It’s just one of those thins where we need to get ahold of the situation.”

If you have any information that can help CPD, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

