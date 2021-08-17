Rubber Duck Regatta goes virtual once again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank 27th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta will be virtual once again this year.

The Sept. 5 event will take place before the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.

The hallmark event is the largest Rubber Duck Regatta in the Western Hemisphere, according to Freestore Foodbank.

Ducks are available for purchase now and can be bought online or by calling 513-929-3825 or texting “DUCK” to 833-709-0969.

Freestore Foodbank said ducks will not be available for purchase at Kroger, but can be found at KEMBA Credit Union locations.

Ducks will be sold until the prize drawing on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The first prize winner will receive a 2021 Honda HRV courtesy of the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers and possibly $1 million if your duck is the Kemba Million Dollar Duck.

The second prize winner will receive $100 from Kroger every week for a year ($5,200 total) and ﬁve additional winners will receive $500 cash from Kemba Credit Union.

