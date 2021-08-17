NB I-75 down to single lane from broken manhole cover

EVENDALE (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single lane in Evendale due to a broken manhole cover, according to Evendale police.

The center and left lanes are blocked for the foreseeable future while state transportation crews work to repair the cover, police say.

It was reported broken about 7:44 a.m.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Detour around the area by taking th

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.