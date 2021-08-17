Contests
NB I-75 down to single lane from broken manhole cover

Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single lane in Evendale due to a broken manhole cover,...
Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single lane in Evendale due to a broken manhole cover, police say.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVENDALE (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single lane in Evendale due to a broken manhole cover, according to Evendale police.

The center and left lanes are blocked for the foreseeable future while state transportation crews work to repair the cover, police say.

It was reported broken about 7:44 a.m.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Detour around the area by taking th

