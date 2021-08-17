Semi hauling empty Jack Daniels bottles overturns in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early Tuesday, according to the state’s department of transportation.

The crash was reported in Columbus Tuesday morning, ODOT reports.

Initially, the agency’s spokesman tweeted “Yeah, we’re told it’s loaded with @JackDaniels_US and no, there’s no @CocaCola trucks nearby” but it was later determined the bottles were, alas, empty.

The ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound I-270 is blocked and expected to remain closed thru the morning commute, the agency said in a tweet.

Fellow whiskey lovers can rest easier this morning knowing this truck was full of EMPTY @JackDaniels_US bottles. No wasted libations here 😉 https://t.co/pVn1XxruxD — Brooke Ebersole (@Brooke_Ebersole) August 17, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.