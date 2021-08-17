Contests
Semi hauling empty Jack Daniels bottles overturns in Ohio

A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early...
A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early Tuesday, according to the state’s department of transportation.

The crash was reported in Columbus Tuesday morning, ODOT reports.

Initially, the agency’s spokesman tweeted “Yeah, we’re told it’s loaded with @JackDaniels_US and no, there’s no @CocaCola trucks nearby” but it was later determined the bottles were, alas, empty.

The ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound I-270 is blocked and expected to remain closed thru the morning commute, the agency said in a tweet.

