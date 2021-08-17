Update: All lanes open NB I-75 in Evendale after broken manhole cover

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is fully open in Evendale again after a broken manhole cover reduced the highway to a single lane during the morning commute Tuesday.

The broken cover was reported about 7:44 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.

Northbound traffic was backed up to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway with delays approaching an hour shortly after.

All lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m.

We're seeing lengthy delays NB-75 with backups approaching Ronald Reagan Hwy@Fox19Rebecca pic.twitter.com/Rb2Um4v0Rt — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 17, 2021

Backed up on 75 at Shepherd @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/64ATcBt4Af — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) August 17, 2021

