Update: All lanes open NB I-75 in Evendale after broken manhole cover

Northbound Interstate 75 is fully open in Evendale again after a broken manhole cover reduced...
Northbound Interstate 75 is fully open in Evendale again after a broken manhole cover reduced the highway to a single lane during the morning commute Tuesday.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is fully open in Evendale again after a broken manhole cover reduced the highway to a single lane during the morning commute Tuesday.

The broken cover was reported about 7:44 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.

Northbound traffic was backed up to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway with delays approaching an hour shortly after.

All lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m.

