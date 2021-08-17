Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wis. school board members resign, citing toxic behavior and hyperpartisan environment

By WTMJ staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WTMJ) – Three Wisconsin school board members have resigned, citing toxic behavior from other board members and a hyperpartisan environment.

In a joint letter, Rick Grothaus, Dan Raasch and Kim Herro announced their resignations from the Oconomowoc Area School Board on Monday.

They said the board has been “dragged into partisan culture wars by some members of the board,” adding that “because of the dysfunctional and disrespectful behavior of the remaining board members and the interim superintendent, board work has become toxic and impossible to do.”

“We felt this was the only option we had left, to send a message to the community that the community needs to take a closer look at what’s going on in their local school board,” Grothaus said.

He said such issues among school boards are happening across the country.

“We’re at a point, I think, on a larger societal level when issues, or when things like public health, public safety, education of our children become political footballs,” he said. “It’s kind of a scary time for us all.”

The letter cited concerns about the response to the pandemic, but the former board members said that’s just one of the issues.

“Any opportunity to think creatively, to offer solutions, to approach education differently is totally shut down,” Raasch said.

The district’s interim superintendent said in a statement: “Public service is a difficult endeavor that has been exacerbated by the current division in society as a whole.”

The statement goes on to say: “While the timing and orchestration of these resignations have taken away from our work to get our schools open, safely operating, and focused on our strategic plan, I am confident in the remaining school board members and their commitment to our students and families.”

The school board president said the board will talk about the policy for filling the vacancies at their meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend,...
Second person dies from Brown County crash

Latest News

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose...
Kentucky COVID hospitalizations expected to reach pandemic high by weeks end, Beshear says
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city