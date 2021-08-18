Bates, Mixon lead Bengals players in Madden 22 ratings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon earned the highest overalls of any Cincinnati Bengal in Madden 22.

Bates, a 91 overall, is the highest-rated Bengal.

His 91 overall makes him the fourth-rated safety in Madden 22. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest at 95.

Bengals top-five rated defensive players:

Jessie Bates III - 91

Mike Hilton - 82

D.J. Reader - 82

Trey Hendrickson - 80

Ricardo Allen - 79

Mixon earned an 88 overall, making him the highest-rated offensive player for Cincinnati.

Mixon has the 10th highest overall among running backs in Madden 22. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey’s 97 overall makes him the highest-rated back in the game.

Bengals top-five offensive players:

Joe Mixon - 88

Tyler Boyd - 85

Tee Higgins - 78

Joe Burrow - 77

Auden Tate - 76

Rookie wide receiver Ja’marr Chase makes his Madden debut with a 75 overall.

Madden 22 launches worldwide on Friday, Aug. 20.

