Bates, Mixon lead Bengals players in Madden 22 ratings

Paul Brown Stadium
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon earned the highest overalls of any Cincinnati Bengal in Madden 22.

Bates, a 91 overall, is the highest-rated Bengal.

His 91 overall makes him the fourth-rated safety in Madden 22. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest at 95.

Bengals top-five rated defensive players:

  • Jessie Bates III - 91
  • Mike Hilton - 82
  • D.J. Reader - 82
  • Trey Hendrickson - 80
  • Ricardo Allen - 79

Mixon earned an 88 overall, making him the highest-rated offensive player for Cincinnati.

Mixon has the 10th highest overall among running backs in Madden 22. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey’s 97 overall makes him the highest-rated back in the game.

Bengals top-five offensive players:

  • Joe Mixon - 88
  • Tyler Boyd - 85
  • Tee Higgins - 78
  • Joe Burrow - 77
  • Auden Tate - 76

Rookie wide receiver Ja’marr Chase makes his Madden debut with a 75 overall.

Safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon earned the highest overalls of any Cincinnati Bengal in Madden 22.(Fleishman Hillard)

[ Click here for more Madden 22 launch ratings ]

Madden 22 launches worldwide on Friday, Aug. 20.

