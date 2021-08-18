Bates, Mixon lead Bengals players in Madden 22 ratings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon earned the highest overalls of any Cincinnati Bengal in Madden 22.
Bates, a 91 overall, is the highest-rated Bengal.
His 91 overall makes him the fourth-rated safety in Madden 22. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest at 95.
Bengals top-five rated defensive players:
- Jessie Bates III - 91
- Mike Hilton - 82
- D.J. Reader - 82
- Trey Hendrickson - 80
- Ricardo Allen - 79
Mixon earned an 88 overall, making him the highest-rated offensive player for Cincinnati.
Mixon has the 10th highest overall among running backs in Madden 22. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey’s 97 overall makes him the highest-rated back in the game.
Bengals top-five offensive players:
- Joe Mixon - 88
- Tyler Boyd - 85
- Tee Higgins - 78
- Joe Burrow - 77
- Auden Tate - 76
Rookie wide receiver Ja’marr Chase makes his Madden debut with a 75 overall.
Madden 22 launches worldwide on Friday, Aug. 20.
