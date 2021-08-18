Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that a significant travel pattern change will be put into place on the bridge northbound beginning Friday, Aug. 20, weather permitting.

Cory Wilson, Branch Manager for KYTC’s District 6 office said while crews are working over the weekend to put the new traffic pattern into place, significant delays are expected and drivers should seek an alternate route, when possible.

“We expect to finish work on this current phase, which has the two center lanes on the northbound deck closed, about one week early,” Wilson said in a news release. “We’re eager to continue progress to this next phase and want the public to be aware of travel delays while this transition takes place.”

Planned traffic pattern changes:

Weather permitting, beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, travel on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to one lane.

Also at 10 p.m., Friday, access to I-75 northbound from the Brent Spence Bridge will be CLOSED. Access to I-75 northbound from the bridge is expected to be closed until Saturday morning. Once work on the western side of the bridge has been completed, crews will reopen access to I-75 northbound and then access to I-71 northbound will be CLOSED. Access to I-71 northbound is expected to be open by 12 p.m., Saturday afternoon.

In addition, overnight Friday, from approximately 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-71/75 northbound. Law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge in Kentucky and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to safely set the next traffic pattern on the bridge.

By 12 p.m., Saturday, the two left (westernmost) lanes of travel on the northbound deck will be open, and access to I-75 and I-71 will be restored.

Weather permitting, beginning at 10 p.m., Saturday night, travel on I-71/75 northbound will again be reduced to one lane. Access to I-75 and I-71 will remain open.

By 6 a.m., Sunday, the two left lanes of travel on the northbound deck will be open.

KYTC says there are no changes planned for southbound lanes.

Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 Bob Yeager said they are more than 70% complete with the maintenance project of the Brent Spence Bridge.

“This is a routine project that is part of the normal life cycle of a major structure like the Brent Spence Bridge. Just as you have to perform regular maintenance on your personal property like your car and your home so it stays in good working order, we have to perform regular maintenance on our public infrastructure to ensure it remains safe for long-term use,” he said in a release.

The project s expected to be completed by Nov. 15.

