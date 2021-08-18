CPS parent concerned for kids’ safety on regular METRO bus routes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Cincinnati Public School parents are trying to find ways to make sure their kids get to class safe and on time Thursday now that SORTA no longer offers the “XTRA” bus routes.

Back in July, it was announced the XTRA routes would stop because of a driver shortage.

Replacing it are new public Metro routes for students.

Some parents have voiced safety concerns for their kids taking the METRO bus to school.

Gavi Begtrup will send his daughter to Walnut Hills for the first time when the school year begins Thursday.

“My daughter’s young, right, and to have an 11-year-old girl walking through these neighborhoods all by herself or maybe with other kids, that concerned me,” explained Begtrup.

So, Begtrup decided not to let his daughter out of his sight.

“My plan tomorrow was to hop on the bus with her in the morning and see how it goes and see if things run smoothly,” Begtrup said.

Begtrup is not the only parent with concerns.

One parent on Facebook said, “My seventh-grade student has a 17 minutes walk across several streets where students have been struck by cars and killed in the last several years.”

SORTA says the goal is to ensure that no students are left at bus stops.

SORTA promised increased frequency of busses and five to seven-minute headways during drop-off and pickup times.

