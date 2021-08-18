How Ohio’s new Cold Case Unit approaches unsolved crimes, murders

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio’s Cold Case Unit has now been in action for more than a year, and state investigators say they have been making progress on dozens of unsolved cases, including local ones.

Investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Cold Case Unit have been looking into Chelsea Johnson’s case. Police say the 15-year-old was stabbed to death near a creek in Fairfield in 2012.

A person of interest was named, but as of now, no one is facing charges for the murder.

Distraught and desperate for answers, Johnson’s mother Vicky Fible has tried to use her pain for good through events, like a scholarship memorial ride taking place this weekend.

“My heart still breaks every day,” Fible said. “All you can do is just keep her name alive in my heart.”

Fible said she needs answers before her heart can even begin to heal.

BCI investigators said they have completed 45 full case and evidence reviews and are working 146 homicides and sexual assaults.

With unsolved murders like Johnson’s, Special Agent Supervisor Roger Davis said they start their investigation by asking the original detectives questions.

“How old is the case? Has any evidence been destroyed? Or what tests have been done previously?” Davis said.

From there, Davis said they exhaust all investigative options. Having a state lab and other state resources at their disposal gives them access to tools like DNA testing, forensic art, polygraphs and bloodstain pattern analysis.

Davis said they cannot share details about specific cases but confirmed Johnson’s is ongoing.

“I can tell you that it is an actively working case for us. There are investigating strategies that we are following up,” Davis said. “Our whole point with this cold case unit or for investigation is to find some answers.”

Hearing that BCI has made progress on Johnson’s case has inspired Fible to put faith in the state’s cold case team.

“I got my fingers crossed, and I hope that they will solve it,” she said.

Davis said they hope to expand the Cold Case Unit in the future to include more cold cases.

The motorcycle memorial ride for Chelsea Johnson will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Possum Saloon at 23903 State Line Road, Lawrenceburg, IN. Signup is at 11 a.m., with kick stands up at noon. It costs $20 for a single and $25 for a double.

Fible said they will also have raffles, music and food. Those who will not be riding but would like to attend can arrive at 4 p.m. If it rains, they will not do the ride, but will have other activities.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear purple, Johnson’s favorite color.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.