Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man exposed himself to underage girl at Hyde Park UDF, police say

The girl told police she was afraid to go back to work afterwards.
A suspect police say exposed himself to an underage UDF employee in Hyde Park on Aug. 1.
A suspect police say exposed himself to an underage UDF employee in Hyde Park on Aug. 1.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a teenager in a Hyde Park UDF.

It happened Aug. 1 at the UDF on Eerie and Marburg avenues, police say. The man allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old worker at the UDF that morning.

“He did some small talk with the victim, asking personal questions, and the personal questions got very personal, and he exposed himself to her,” said CPD Det. Jacquelyn Metz.

Police say the man was in the store for around 30 minutes and that there were other people inside when he exposed himself.

“She’s very concerned about this whole situation,” Metz said of the victim. “In fact, she didn’t want to go back to work.”

Police say the man had visited the UDF at least twice before.

“With that UDF, since it’s so close to the police station, we usually don’t have big issues there,” Metz said. “We might have a theft. Nothing like this.”

The suspect is between 25-35 years old, police say.

He was possibly driving a Chevy Silverado that’s tan or silver in color.

Metz encourages anyone with a previous experience with the man to come forward.

“If he’s done this once, he may be willing to do this again, or he’s done this in the past,” she said. “We want our victims to come forward and feel safe and to prevent other victims from down the road.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CPD District 2 at (513) 979-4400 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

UDF has not returned our request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Cincinnati Reds to play Chicago Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams game
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed boy, 16

Latest News

A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
Interview with local pro Will Grimmer about golf tournament in tri-state
Will Grimmer talks Forme Open at TPC River's Bend
Photo of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
‘Disaster:’ Tri-State marine returns from Kabul security mission
Brittany Gosney, 29, is facing charges, which include murder, for the death of her 6-year-old...
Middletown mother will not face death penalty after pleading guilty to son’s murder