Man exposed himself to underage girl at Hyde Park UDF, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a teenager in a Hyde Park UDF.

It happened Aug. 1 at the UDF on Eerie and Marburg avenues, police say. The man allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old worker at the UDF that morning.

“He did some small talk with the victim, asking personal questions, and the personal questions got very personal, and he exposed himself to her,” said CPD Det. Jacquelyn Metz.

Police say the man was in the store for around 30 minutes and that there were other people inside when he exposed himself.

“She’s very concerned about this whole situation,” Metz said of the victim. “In fact, she didn’t want to go back to work.”

Police say the man had visited the UDF at least twice before.

“With that UDF, since it’s so close to the police station, we usually don’t have big issues there,” Metz said. “We might have a theft. Nothing like this.”

The suspect is between 25-35 years old, police say.

He was possibly driving a Chevy Silverado that’s tan or silver in color.

Metz encourages anyone with a previous experience with the man to come forward.

“If he’s done this once, he may be willing to do this again, or he’s done this in the past,” she said. “We want our victims to come forward and feel safe and to prevent other victims from down the road.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CPD District 2 at (513) 979-4400 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

UDF has not returned our request for comment.

