Man on riding lawnmower dies after being struck by car in Highland County

One person was killed in the crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday night in Maidson Township.

Troopers said the accident happened around 9:55 p.m. on State Route 28.

According to troopers, preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old Howard Lamb was traveling northwest on State Route 28. A Troy Bilt riding mower was also traveling northwest on State Route 28 with no lighting, and was struck in the rear end by Lamb.

The male rider of the mower was pronounced deceased at Greenfield Adena Hospital by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Lamb sustained minor injuries on scene and refused medical treatment.

The name of the rider of the lawnmower has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

