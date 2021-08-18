Contests
Man, teenage girl charged in fatal Forest Park shooting

Police say it was a botched robbery that turned deadly.
Darnay Allmond
Darnay Allmond(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday announced two arrests in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darnay Allmond last month.

Deaundre Manning, 18, and a 16-year-old girl are charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Officers found Allmond shot to death on Pellston Court around 2 a.m. on July 29.

He was originally discovered along the berm of the roadway by a customer of Syndi’s Saloon, which is located across the street.

Police say they believe Manning and the underage suspect lured Allmond to a secluded area on Pellston Court intending to rob him.

The suspects shot Allmond before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Family and friends held a vigil for Allmond last week.

“Just like this, it’s heartbreaking. It’s gut-wrenching. There’s no words that could describe the type of pain,” Donita Shields, Allmond’s aunt, said.

Tanika Shields is Allmond’s mother.

“Darnay was a loving, fun person,” Shields said. “He loved to cook. He loved to run his business. He had a business. He was going to college for business. He was just ready to take on the world.”

