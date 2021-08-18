Contests
Man threatens, yells ethnic slur at victim before assault, court records show

The victim was allegedly assaulted because of their race, court records state.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing assault and ethnic intimidation charges after yelling, “you gonna die for bringing the Kung flu here,” at a victim before punching him.

Darrin Johnson allegedly wanted to harm the victim on Tuesday because of his race, according to court records.

The court records do not mention if anything led up to Johnson yelling and punching the suspect.

Darrin Johnson is facing charges of assault and ethnic intimidation, according to court records.
Where the alleged assault happened was also not mentioned in the documents.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for the assault and ethnic intimidation charges.

