Patchy morning fog, then cloudy and humid

Slight afternoon rain chance
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are a few areas this morning with patchy fog which could slow the morning commute for some. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass east of our region, portions of Lewis, Adams and Highland Counties may see a few more bands of showers. The storm is opening the door for an influx of humid, tropical air which will stick around for the long term.

Today’s highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s. Some afternoon showers and an isolated storm is possible, but much of the viewing area will remain dry.

We are continuing to track the progress of Tropical Storm Grace which is expected to become a CAT 1 Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the track to take the storm over Cancun, Mexico and across the southern Gulf of Mexico, then into Mexico south of Tampico.

Each day this week showers will be in the area but even during the wettest day the activity will be hit-and-miss until widespread, soaking rains could fall Saturday.

At this point I do not expect severe thunderstorms during the work week but a few are possible Saturday.

