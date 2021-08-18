Spotty storm chances continue along with humid weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rest of the this afternoon and evening will be mainly dry with a few scattered showers or pop-up storms possible at times. We do not expect any issues from this rain.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. However, it will be cloudy and cooler but still humid.

Friday there will be a chance for rain in the afternoon mainly. Saturday looks mainly dry as of now but the models have been back-and-forth with rain chances for the weekend. Sunday at this point looks to be more wet than Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

Next week will be warm and humid with much of the same weather expected. Highs will be near 90 for the first part of the week.

