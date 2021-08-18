Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spotty storm chances continue along with humid weather

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rest of the this afternoon and evening will be mainly dry with a few scattered showers or pop-up storms possible at times. We do not expect any issues from this rain.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. However, it will be cloudy and cooler but still humid.

Friday there will be a chance for rain in the afternoon mainly. Saturday looks mainly dry as of now but the models have been back-and-forth with rain chances for the weekend. Sunday at this point looks to be more wet than Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

Next week will be warm and humid with much of the same weather expected. Highs will be near 90 for the first part of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed 16-year-old to appear in court
Corey Colwell
Fleeing suspect struck by police cruiser, under arrest
Timothy Janson
Parents believe son’s 2016 murder was retaliation for helping Cincinnati police
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Morning & Midday Forecast
logo
Patchy morning fog, then cloudy and humid
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Muggy Through the Weekend and Showery
Muggy and Dry Overnight
Muggy and Dry Overnight