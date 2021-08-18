Teens charged with murder in Family Dollar drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four underage suspects face murder charges in the death of 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp.

The four teens were in a stolen Nissan Altima on June 21 when they approached Beachamp in the parking lot of the Reading Road Family Dollar in Avondale, according to newly released police statements.

Tayvon Coffee, 17, was the driver, according to police. The alleged passengers were 16-year-old Denerick Williams, 15-year-old Raeshawn Covington and 14-year-old Derrell Bates.

One or several of the occupants of the stolen car fired into the “crowded” parking lot of the Family Dollar, police say.

At least one of the bullets struck Beachamp.

Beauchamp died on June 24 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and someone inside the car shot him in the head.

“He was a kid,” Rohveah Anderson told FOX19 after the shooting. “He was looking forward to a job. He wasn’t able to get a work history. He wasn’t able to do anything, not even finish school. It’s horrible, every shape and form. We need justice.”

The teens were arrested on Tuesday and appeared in Hamilton County Juvenile Court for their plea hearings on Wednesday.

They are all charged with murder and felonious assault.

Coffee, Williams and Covington are also charged with possessing a weapon under a disability following convictions on previous crimes.

A hearing will take place to determine whether the teens will be tried as adults. All four are subject to Ohio’s bindover provisions.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

The Homicide Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

