TQL Stadium to host U.S. Women’s National Team

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium will host the United States Women’s National Team next month.

The match will take place on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The USWNT will play against the Paraguay Women’s National Football Team. It is the fifth time the USWNT has played a match in the Queen City but it will be the team’s first time at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati is the hometown of midfielder 26-year-old Rose Lavelle.

She was a four-year varsity winner at Mount Notre Dame from 2009-2013, earning GGCL First Team Honors during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Lavelle was also named All-State as a junior and was the Cincinnati Enquirer Player of the Year her senior season.

She earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, earning numerous Big Ten awards during her career and was the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft by the Boston Breakers.

The hometown hero @roselavelle makes her return to Cincinnati on September 21! pic.twitter.com/yTR8xgyKWl — TQL Stadium (@TQLStadium) August 18, 2021

Presales for the September match vs. Paraguay will begin on Aug. 23 with the public sale beginning on Aug. 27.

