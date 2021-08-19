Contests
1 year ago: Ex-Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on-air

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman, who used a homophobic slur while broadcasting the first game of a doubleheader, apparently not realizing he was on the air. Right in the middle of calling the second game, he apologized for his hateful language and was removed from the telecast. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks the first anniversary of Thom Brennaman’s use of an anti-gay slur while broadcasting the Cincinnati Reds game.

While previewing the Reds’ second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Brennaman was heard saying, “one of the [expletive] capitals of the world.”

Through the fourth inning, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”

Brennaman interrupted his apology to call Nick Castellanos’ home run, which has become very well-known with sports fans.

Brennaman was initially suspended by the team after his remarks on Aug. 19.

He eventually resigned from his role.

Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon in Greater Cincinnati.

He will be calling high school events for the subscription-based service, Chatterbox Sports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

