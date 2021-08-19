1 year ago: Ex-Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on-air

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks the first anniversary of Thom Brennaman’s use of an anti-gay slur while broadcasting the Cincinnati Reds game.

While previewing the Reds’ second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Brennaman was heard saying, “one of the [expletive] capitals of the world.”

Through the fourth inning, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”

Brennaman interrupted his apology to call Nick Castellanos’ home run, which has become very well-known with sports fans.

Brennaman was initially suspended by the team after his remarks on Aug. 19.

He eventually resigned from his role.

Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon in Greater Cincinnati.

He will be calling high school events for the subscription-based service, Chatterbox Sports.

