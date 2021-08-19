15 years later, Tri-State man mourns the father his son never got to meet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For Kenny Cunningham, it still doesn’t make sense.

Fifteen years ago, Cunningham’s father was at his East Westwood home on Henrianne Court when police say someone broke in and shot him during a burglary attempt.

That was Aug. 17, 2006. Kenneth Cunningham, Kenny’s father and namesake, was 55 years old.

“It was a devastating blow,” Kenny said on the fifteenth anniversary of his father’s death. “That’s something I couldn’t even fathom. You know what I mean? I couldn’t even fathom that. It was just heartbreaking at that time.”

Kenny says the incident happened just days after he and his wife had their third son, whom Kenneth never got to meet.

“My kids don’t even know him,” Kenny said. “That’s time that was stolen. It was time stolen from them, and it was time stolen from me.”

The case went cold sometime later. Now Kenneth’s face lies on a playing card passed out in the community and at Ohio’s jails by the nonprofit U Can Speak For Me.

It isn’t an outcome Kenny saw for his father, who he says was always smiling and happy.

“I couldn’t imagine anybody that would want to do that type of harm to him,” he said. “For somebody to come home and break in or whatever and say, ‘I’m going to take your life,’ without even a second thought... That’s senseless.”

This week marks 15 years since Kenneth Cunningham was shot and killed in his home. No one has been arrested in the case and his family is still waiting for answers. Kenneth's son Kenny says his dad was murdered just days after his son was born. They never got to meet. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uQUEoHRJBM — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) August 19, 2021

Now Kenny wants people to understand the terrible harm gun violence wreaks, not just on present loved ones, but on future generations.

“They never think about the people it affects... the family that mourns... and there’s people that mourn so much that they can’t move forward.”

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.