8-year-old takes first breaths off ventilator since Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old critically injured in a quadruple shooting on June 12 is finally breathing on his own, according to his family.

Marcellus Whitehead was one of two young boys shot at McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues in Westwood.

Marcellus’s older brother has said they were walking to meet a friend when they stopped at a corner store for snacks and the gunfire began.

Police initially described Marcellus as being in “very, very bad shape.” According to a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his medical expenses, Marcellus was shot twice in the head and leg.

“I really believed in my heart I was losing my 8-year-old son, because I was told that he will not make it through the night,” Marcellus’s mother, Marcella Thompson said at the time.

>> Suspect charged in Westwood quadruple shooting

Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center placed the 8-year-old in a medically induced coma a day after the shooting. They told Thompson even if he awoke from that coma, he might be brain dead.

Marcellus woke up in early July. His brain was functioning, but he couldn’t open his eyes at first—or breathe on his own.

He would open his eyes shortly thereafter. It took more than a month before he could breathe on his own.

Now he’s able to move some as well, Thompson says.

Better yet, he hasn’t suffered any complications from the gunshot wound to his leg.

“He’s strong,” Thompson said, “and that’s one thing too, he keeps all of us strong. He did before—and he is now. He is showing us that anything is possible. He is showing them doctors that anything is possible.”

Mishan Elliot, 6, is the other boy who was shot. He was hospitalized and released days later. His mother says he has improved physically but is still healing emotionally.

As for Marcellus, he remains at Cincinnati Children’s, where he could stay for a while longer—up to a year, Thompson says.

But he’s made a lot of progress.

“Prayer, honestly... Prayer and my other kids, they keep me happy, they keep me going,” Thompson said. “And just knowing that my baby is here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.