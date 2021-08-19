Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bud Light unveils limited-edition Who Dey cans, bottles

Bengals fans can buy the limited edition Bud Light products starting on Aug. 23.
Bengals fans can buy the limited edition Bud Light products starting on Aug. 23.(Bud Light)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bud Light made the ultimate beer cans and bottles for Who Dey Nation to celebrate the start of the Cincinnati Bengals’ new season.

Starting Aug. 23, Bengals fans can buy the limited-edition Who Dey products.

The products are only available for a limited time.
The products are only available for a limited time.(Bud Light)

Second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins teamed up with Bud Light for his own exclusive limited-edition pack.

The Bengals and Bud Light are creating the New Jungle Zone where fans can get Bud Light products during Cincinnati’s Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
One person was killed in the crash.
Man on riding lawnmower dies after being hit by car in Highland County
Darnay Allmond
Man, teenage girl charged in fatal Forest Park shooting

Latest News

Thomas More University is using larger spaces such as an outdoor amphitheater for classes to...
Thomas More begins transition from NAIA to Division II
Paul Brown Stadium
Bates, Mixon lead Bengals players in Madden 22 ratings
Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium will host the United States Women’s National Team on Sept. 21 at 7:30...
TQL Stadium to host U.S. Women’s National Team
Interview with local pro Will Grimmer about golf tournament in tri-state
Will Grimmer talks Forme Open at TPC River's Bend