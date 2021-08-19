Bud Light unveils limited-edition Who Dey cans, bottles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bud Light made the ultimate beer cans and bottles for Who Dey Nation to celebrate the start of the Cincinnati Bengals’ new season.

Starting Aug. 23, Bengals fans can buy the limited-edition Who Dey products.

The products are only available for a limited time. (Bud Light)

Second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins teamed up with Bud Light for his own exclusive limited-edition pack.

The Bengals and Bud Light are creating the New Jungle Zone where fans can get Bud Light products during Cincinnati’s Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

