Cincinnati marine veteran reflects on events unfolding in Afghanistan

He wants Gold Star families to know their sacrifice was not in vain for a lost country.
Chris Cravens (left) is a US Marine veteran who says no matter what's happening now, the...
Chris Cravens (left) is a US Marine veteran who says no matter what's happening now, the sacrifices of those who died in Afghanistan were not in vain.(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In response to the fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban takeover, a Cincinnati marine is reflecting on his time served overseas.

As chaos and turmoil continues in Afghanistan, veterans like Chris Cravens are being flooded with memories. Cravens said he served in the Marine Corps and has been deployed three times. He served twice in Iraq and spent seven months in Afghanistan.

Watching what has been unfolding overseas reminds Cravens of the Afghans he met and interacted with while serving our country. He said relationship building was key.

“We were some of the first forces they had actually seen for the coalition,” he said.

Top of mind for Cravens are the fallen heroes. He said he wants Gold Star families to know that despite what is happening now, their sacrifice was not in vain for a lost country.

“Outside of the conflict and what’s happening, I think they all did it for us to their left and right. I think they did it for their families back home that they loved,” Cravens said.

Cravens hopes anyone who may be feeling fearful can put their trust in the U.S. military men and women on the ground overseas.

“Do you worry? Absolutely. Do you pray that it’s a quick resolve and they’re back home? Absolutely. But we’ve got the right personnel on the ground, and they’re going to do their job,” he said.

Although the future in Afghanistan remains uncertain, Cravens said being thankful for those fighting for freedom is something that should never fade away.

“Afghanistan’s been fighting wars for a long, long time. I don’t want to say that we’re not surprised. I think that it’s extremely unfortunate and disheartening when you think about the families and the children that are not going to make it safely out,” he said. “But I know while we were there, they were safe, and we did everything we could to protect them. So you know, I hope those families know that they’re on our minds, and obviously, our prayers are with those that are still downrange, bringing those that they can back.”

Cravens has worked to help his fellow veterans here at home. He’s been part of multiple projects, including a veterans wall that was installed at Turpin High School. Cravens is a Turpin graduate.

