Cincinnati Public Schools returns to class Thursday

Board members along with the district’s superintendent discussed a number of topics for moving...
Board members along with the district’s superintendent discussed a number of topics for moving forward through the school year.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State’s largest school district, Cincinnati Public Schools, and its 36,000 students are heading back to class Thursday.

Be sure to grab your umbrella and plan on rain at the bus stop.

Heavy rain at times for morning commute

As Cincinnati students return to in-person learning, masks are required pre-K thru 12th grade. Staff also must mask up.

Right now, 70% of CPS staff members are vaccinated, according to the district.

If a student comes into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the student’s family will be notified. The student may continue to attend school if they don’t have any symptoms.

Cincinnati police have made safety improvements in school zones.

More than a dozen Cincinnati Public School students were hit by vehicles in 2018, mostly on the city’s west side, including 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, who died.

Students will be riding regular Metro buses this year. They can no longer use Metro’s “Xtra” routes that were specifically set up for them.

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) announced earlier this month the routes are off now due to a bus driver shortage. They say they will step up security on all routes.

Students will receive regular Metro bus passes at their school. Until then, they can ride the bus for free Thursday and Friday.

You can check out the best route for your student to get to school through Metro’s Trip Planner site, the Transit app or on Google Maps. Just enter your home address and preferred time.

Questions? Call Metro’s Customer Care Center: 513-632-7575.

