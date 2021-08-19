Contests
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate

Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(KFYR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday narrowly exempting schools within the Catholic Diocese of Covington from Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide mask mandate.

Parents in the district sued to challenge Beshear’s Aug. 10 executive order requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors in Kentucky schools wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Beshear acted to remove the case from Campbell County Circuit Court after it was filed, which placed it on the docket of US District Court Judge William Bartelsman.

Bertelsman reasoned mask orders harm children both emotionally and educationally.

“Such intangible and unquantifiable harm is irreparable because it cannot be measured or undone,” he wrote in his ruling.

>> Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing

The mask requirement implemented by the Kentucky Department of Education is not affected by Bertelsman’s decision, nor is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ emergency regulation for childcare centers.

Our sister station in Louisville quotes the spokesperson as saying the judge’s ruling ignores “an entire section of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutional powers of a Governor to respond to an emergency.”

This story will be updated.

